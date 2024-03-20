Author Debbie Ringwald’s New Book, "Letters to Shirley," is a Series of Letters Reflecting on the Author’s Past and Her Relationships with Her Family and the Lord

Recent release “Letters to Shirley: Thoughts of Hope and Trust” from Covenant Books author Debbie Ringwald is a powerful and thought-provoking collection of letters written throughout the author’s life to a dear friend that reflects upon her past, her relationship with God, and her hope for her family and the future.