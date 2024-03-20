Author Debbie Ringwald’s New Book, "Letters to Shirley," is a Series of Letters Reflecting on the Author’s Past and Her Relationships with Her Family and the Lord
Recent release “Letters to Shirley: Thoughts of Hope and Trust” from Covenant Books author Debbie Ringwald is a powerful and thought-provoking collection of letters written throughout the author’s life to a dear friend that reflects upon her past, her relationship with God, and her hope for her family and the future.
Ste. Genevieve, MO, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Ringwald, a loving wife and mother who has been a Catholic all her life, has completed her new book, “Letters to Shirley: Thoughts of Hope and Trust,” a stirring and compelling series of letters written by the author to her dear friend, exploring her perspective on her life, family, friends, and faith.
A lifelong resident of southeast Missouri, author Debbie Ringwald lives in rural Ste. Genevieve with her family. Throughout the twists and turns of daily life, her faith and sense of humor help to keep things in perspective. On any given day, Debbie can be found trying to negotiate with the men in her family or looking with envy at the cat as he takes his twelve-hour nap. Her favorite pastime is praying the Rosary and enjoying an occasional glass of wine—sometimes at the same time.
In “Letters to Shirley,” Debbie Ringwald reflects on the daily happenings in her life, intimate meditations on God, and a trip or two down memory lane. Like real life, not everything is pretty, and even the spiritual moments do not always consist of bowed heads and celestial music. The writings are heartfelt and overflowing with raw honesty, the trustful confidences of one who opens her heart to a true friend. From bleak moments of darkness—including the death of a loved one and a cancer diagnosis—to the dawning rays of the light of hope, the letters reflect a journey of faith and trust and many blessings from God.
“My letters to Shirley reflect some of the daily happenings in our lives, as well as my own thoughts and perspective,” writes Debbie. “In the letters, some names of the people mentioned have been changed in order to protect their privacy.
“As for Shirley, well, she is someone who is very important to me, the very best friend whom I could ever hope to have. As long as I have known her, I have always been able to tell her anything: the good, the bad, and the not so pretty. In addition to my frequent talks with her, I found that actually putting down some of my rather rambling thoughts in writing helped me to better see some of the many blessings and graces that God has given to me, even when things seemed bleak.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debbie Ringwald’s new book is a poignant and deeply personal series that will take readers through the author’s very soul with each letter. Heartfelt and intimate, Debbie shares her letters in the hope that readers will gain a sense of how important both Shirley and, more importantly, God are to her.
Readers can purchase “Letters to Shirley: Thoughts of Hope and Trust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
