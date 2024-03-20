Author Naomi Anderson’s New Book, "The Strength of God Through Poetry," is a Collection of Poems Revealing How God Can Help His Followers Navigate the Challenges of Life
Recent release “The Strength of God through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Naomi Anderson is a poignant and heartfelt series of poems that draws upon the author’s own relationship with God in order to help readers discover the true strength and blessings one can find when they turn their life over to the Lord.
Yonkers, NY, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Anderson, a nurse with a lifelong passion for reading and writing, has completed her new book, “The Strength of God through Poetry”: a collection of poems designed to help readers grow in their faith and develop a lasting relationship with God.
Born in the Bronx, New York, author Naomi Anderson spent most of her time reading as a child and was often referred to as a bookworm. Naomi went on to college and majored in nursing, where she discovered that she loved taking care of others and often spoke wonderful words of encouragement to her patients. While using writing as a way to relax, the author discovered that rhyming came naturally to her as well, and she took a chance to depend on her tower of strength, God.
“In a world so full of negativity and feelings of despair, enclosed you will find words of comfort and hope,” writes Anderson. “Everywhere you turn, it seems that there is no answer, nowhere to find relief from the stress and woes of a world seemingly so far gone from God! It is as if no love exists between brethren! Well, search no more. In this little book, you will find just what you’re looking for, ‘The Strength of God’ (which we all need) through Poetry!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Anderson’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, inviting them to open up to God’s incredible love and discover the strength He provides to help His followers face the trials and tribulations of life.
Readers can purchase “The Strength of God through Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
