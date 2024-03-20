Author Naomi Anderson’s New Book, "The Strength of God Through Poetry," is a Collection of Poems Revealing How God Can Help His Followers Navigate the Challenges of Life

Recent release “The Strength of God through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Naomi Anderson is a poignant and heartfelt series of poems that draws upon the author’s own relationship with God in order to help readers discover the true strength and blessings one can find when they turn their life over to the Lord.