Shoplooks Named Finalist in 4 Categories for US Partnership Awards 2024
Shoplooks campaigns for Coach, 24S, Alo Yoga, and Uniqlo earned nominations for Best Influencer Marketing Partnership and 3 others.
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, a leading performance-based influencer marketing platform, is proud to announce that it has received nominations in four categories for the US Partnership Awards (USPA) 2024. Organized by Hello Partner in association with Rakuten Advertising, USPA rewards innovative collaborations that drive success across affiliate, performance-based, and influencer marketing partnerships.
For launching successful campaigns in partnership with some of today’s top fashion and retail brands, Shoplooks has been named a finalist in the following categories:
Best Content Partnership
Shoplooks x Uniqlo Creator Collaboration Puts Spotlight on Smart and Stylish Fashion
Best Performance-Based Partnership
Shoplooks x 24S Harnessing Authenticity to Drive Influencer Marketing Performance
Best Influencer Marketing Partnership
Shoplooks x Coach Captures Gen Z with Influencer-Powered Spring Launch
Best Retail Partnership
Shoplooks x Alo Yoga: Going Beyond Limits with Inspiring Influencer Partnerships
“Our team is dedicated to the development and execution of ROI-leading campaigns and we are grateful for the trust and confidence of our partners whom we have worked with over the past few years. Gaining this level of recognition from Hello Partner only strengthens our commitment to innovation, authenticity, and the effectiveness of strategic influencer partnerships in driving meaningful results for our partners,” said Miji Sarwono, Head of Shoplooks.
“Shoplooks looks forward to the opportunity to celebrate alongside our fellow nominees, friends, and colleagues in Miami as we continue shaping the future of partnership marketing and contribute to the booming creator economy,” she adds.
The USPA 2024 finalists were chosen by a panel of judges and industry leaders in recognition of trailblazing collaborations that fuel customer value, creativity, and business growth. Winners will be announced on April 17 at the awards ceremony to be held at The Intercontinental, Miami.
The complete list of USPA 2024 finalists is posted on the official website: www.partnershipawards.com/shortlist
For media inquiries or further information, please contact partnership@shoplooks.com.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is an industry-leading influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 260,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.
For more information, visit www.shoplooks.com.
