Future Horizons Presents: "The Grandin Papers" Live and In-Person with Dr. Temple Grandin in Harrisonburg, VA
Though this conference is not specific to autism, it will give great insight into what Temple has done with her interest in animals over the course of her career. Always an inspiration.
Harrisonburg, VA, March 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals will shine through in this Live and In-Person conference, which shares the title of her newest book: "The Grandin Papers."
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. From raising a calf for FFA to designing livestock handling systems all over the world.
Temple will discuss environmental enrichment for pigs, horse training procedures and their perception of novel objects. She will also discuss stunning methods for cattle and pigs at meat plants and how best to humanely prepare them for slaughter.
