Author Briyanna Dorminvil’s New Book, "Why is Time Important?" Explores the Single Most Valuable Aspect of Life and How to Use It to Find Success and Peace
Recent release “Why is Time Important?” from Covenant Books author Briyanna Dorminvil is a captivating read that provides a unique perspective to help readers discover how to best use their time on Earth to improve one's life and enjoy the precious moments, while finding new ways to grow closer to the Lord.
North Miami, FL, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Briyanna Dorminvil, a Haitian American author, mentor, artist, and online-store owner, has completed her new book, “Why is Time Important?”: an eye-opening look at the most valuable aspect of human nature, and the best way to capitalize it to improve one’s future and fix the mistakes of their past.
“We have all heard the sayings ‘Time is money’ and ‘Use your time wisely’ numerous times,” writes Dorminvil. “We go to school, work, and go home, viewing each day as just another day. Some of us live as if time is infinite by living as we please. Others are living for the moment. Several become experts at wasting time and dwelling on the past with regret, wishing that they can go back in time. Is there more to life than just a typical routine?
“Time is the most valuable and important part of life. Tomorrow was never promised, but you can make the most of each day by making better decisions. You will learn about excellent strategies to smartly use your time and become successful as I reveal ways to enjoy the precious parts of life and draw closer to God. After making several mistakes, can you still improve your life? In a fast-paced world, is there a way to manage time?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Briyanna Dorminvil’s new book is inspired by the author’s experiences as a mentor as well as her desire to teach people the truth, glorify God through sharing his Word, and encourage others. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Why is Time Important?” is the perfect tool to help readers of all backgrounds navigate their lives and overcome whatever trials they might be facing.
Readers can purchase “Why is Time Important?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
