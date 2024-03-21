Author Linda Ruggles’ New Book, "The Magic Carousel," is About a Magical Carousel That Housed a Variety of Animals Instead of Horses
Recent release “The Magic Carousel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Ruggles is the story about a magical carousel and the adventures those animals can go on.
Roseville, CA, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Ruggles has completed her new book, “The Magic Carousel”: a story about a small town deep in a forest where a magical carousel exists, one that has many animals on it, not just horses, and is run by a man with magical powers, powers that once a month allow the animals to come to life and experience life as real animals.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Ruggles’ charming tale brings readers on a journey to learn about all types of animals from polar bears to koalas and even cheetahs as they experience life as real animals until it’s time to return to the carousel so that they can share their experiences with their new friends.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Magic Carousel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
