Khean Chin’s Newly Released "God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere" is an Inspiring Continuation of the Author’s Heartfelt Collection of Spiritual Testimonies
“God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere” from Christian Faith Publishing author Khean Chin is a compelling resource for inspiration and a reminder of God’s continual presence in our lives.
Lynn, MA, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere”: a celebration of God’s promise. “God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere” is the creation of published author, Khean Chin, a loving husband and father.
Chin shares, “My second book for Christ, God Is Still Here, There, and Everywhere, is written as my continuation walk with his blessings as in my first book. Our Lord God is truly a real God that loves his children. He is the One and Only heavenly Father to everyone.
“He was there when I came to him in 1994, and he is still here with me today. God is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow. He taught me to be strong in my faith, to walk right with him, and to draw wisdom from him. Before knowing Christ, I have no experience of what the real meaning of a relationship with God was like. I was a Taoist (idol-worshipper) then, and everything that I have done was more like traditional beliefs (legalistic rules). I was struggling with it, and God opened my eyes to see his guidance. He gave me a choice to choose between slavery and freedom. I chose freedom. I can never forget the day God found me. He brought me out of the miry clay and made me what I am today. My phone stopped ringing that day, and I lost all my friends, and Jesus said in his clear voice that he will be my friend.
“As children of God, I called myself a rock star as God is my Rock, and I am one of his many, many stars in the sky. Genesis 15:5 reads, 'He took him outside and said, “Look up at the sky and count the stars—if indeed you can count them." Then he said to him, "So shall your offspring be."’”
I thanked God for His true love for me. He gave me a chance to share my experiences as in testimonies in this book. If God can do it for me, he will do it for you too. Without God, I am nothing. All glory and honor to the one true Lord God Almighty.
Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Khean Chin’s new book offers a challenge to anyone who feels they are too far from God’s saving grace.
Consumers can purchase “God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God is Still Here, There, and Everywhere,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
