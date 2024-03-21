G. David Bedney’s Newly Released "The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?" is a Fascinating View on God’s Relationship with Humanity

“The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. David Bedney is a thought-provoking exploration that challenges preconceived notions about God's nature in the Old Testament. Bedney, drawing on biblical and historical events, invites readers to reconsider the traditional understanding of God’s love and presents a compelling argument for the consistent and unconditional love of God throughout both the Old and New Testaments.