G. David Bedney’s Newly Released "The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?" is a Fascinating View on God’s Relationship with Humanity
“The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?” from Christian Faith Publishing author G. David Bedney is a thought-provoking exploration that challenges preconceived notions about God's nature in the Old Testament. Bedney, drawing on biblical and historical events, invites readers to reconsider the traditional understanding of God’s love and presents a compelling argument for the consistent and unconditional love of God throughout both the Old and New Testaments.
Bolingbrook, IL, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?: An Alternative Historical View of God’s Love for All Mankind”: a scholarly discussion that seeks to redefine preconceived notions of God’s love in the Old Testament. “The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?: An Alternative Historical View of God’s Love for All Mankind” is the creation of published author, G. David Bedney, a dedicated husband and father with a background in healthcare.
Bedney shares, “Have you ever wondered why in the Old Testament God wiped out an entire population in a global flood except for one family? Or why, when giving the land of Canaan to the children of Israel, He commanded the destruction of the entire Canaanite nation? Does this sound to you like a loving God, or does He seem more like a vengeful tyrant or egomaniac, demanding service and worship?
“On the other hand, there’s the God of the New Testament—Jesus, the Messiah. He is loving and patient, caring and selfless—not at all like the God of the Old Testament, right? He even gave His life for the people He loves. So how do we reconcile this picture of God, as seen in the life of Jesus, with the picture of God in the Old Testament? Are there two different Gods? Or perhaps this shows two different sides of the same God—with the Old Testament displaying God’s justice and vengeance toward the sinner, while the New Testament shows His mercy and forgiveness.
“In this book, the author seeks to offer the reader an alternative perspective, one that is biblically and historically founded in recorded Old Testament events, revealing God’s unconditional love for His creation throughout the Old Testament. As we explore Old Testament stories, it should become quite clear that the God of the Old Testament is just as loving, patient, and long-suffering—if not more so—as the God of the New Testament, Jesus Christ Himself! As you review the evidence contained herein, you may be surprised that you come to the same conclusion, understanding the consistent and amazing love of God throughout the history…and the future of humankind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. David Bedney’s new book challenges readers to reconsider their understanding of God's love in the Old Testament, offering a fresh perspective that aligns with the biblical narrative. With historical insights and biblical interpretations, Bedney invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery and rediscover the enduring love of God.
Consumers can purchase “The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?: An Alternative Historical View of God’s Love for All Mankind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God of the Old Testament: Love or Vengeance?: An Alternative Historical View of God’s Love for All Mankind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
