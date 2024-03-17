New "Storied" Art Series at The Berman Shares the Jewish Narrative of The Beatles Featuring Soulfarm
The Berman is excited to present Storied, a unique new art series at The J Detroit focused on sharing the Jewish narrative about some of the most legendary artists. Soulfarm, the energetic and captivating recording artists, will perform in Michigan at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 11.
West Bloomfield, MI, March 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Host Benji Rosenzweig will navigate audiences through timeless tales and context as we regale the Jewish narrative of The Beatles in this two-part concert event. Intermixed within the stories, Soulfarm will share their music stylings and play some of your favorite Beatles tunes. Part two of the evening is centered around Soulfarm's original music celebrating their storied career.
When asked what inspired the context for this unique series, Rosenzweig states “My favorite shows in high school were VH1 Behind the Music, VH1 Storytellers, and MTV’s Unplugged. I see Storied as a mashup of those three… with a Jewish twist.” He continued, “C. Lansbaun’s music has been in a constant rotation in my life since the 90’s. I’m thrilled and honored that he and Soulfarm are kicking off this series.”
Produced with support from Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation
Produced in partnership with Seminars for Adult Jewish Enrichment (SAJE)
