New "Storied" Art Series at The Berman Shares the Jewish Narrative of The Beatles Featuring Soulfarm

The Berman is excited to present Storied, a unique new art series at The J Detroit focused on sharing the Jewish narrative about some of the most legendary artists. Soulfarm, the energetic and captivating recording artists, will perform in Michigan at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 11.