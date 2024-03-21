Mary K. Sullivan’s Newly Released "Cori’s Story" is a Captivating Tale of Resilience and Unconditional Love
“Cori’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary K. Sullivan is a heartwarming juvenile fiction that follows the inspiring journey of Cori, a little one who discovers the transformative power of love and acceptance.
Windsor, CO, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Cori’s Story”: a touching tale of family connection and the importance of acceptance. “Cori’s Story” is the creation of published author, Mary K. Sullivan, a former educator with a lifelong passion for animals.
Sullivan shares, “Cori never knew why she was different from her brothers and sisters. She watched all her siblings being adopted. Why didn’t anyone want her? When she finally heard the word runt, she understood that she wasn’t as good as the rest. She began to think things would never change. But when she was finally adopted by 'My Mary,' she learned what it was to be loved. Thus begins Cori’s adventures with My Mary and her sister, Pepper. Most of the adventures were exciting and fun, but then that awful day came. She thought she might lose Pepper forever. Cori had to learn how to become a healing force in Pepper’s life. But would Cori’s love for Pepper and Pepper’s love in return be enough? Cori didn’t know, but she had to try. She had to try harder than she’d ever tried to do anything before. It was the only chance Pepper had.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary K. Sullivan’s new book invites readers into a world where compassion triumphs over adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Cori’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cori’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sullivan shares, “Cori never knew why she was different from her brothers and sisters. She watched all her siblings being adopted. Why didn’t anyone want her? When she finally heard the word runt, she understood that she wasn’t as good as the rest. She began to think things would never change. But when she was finally adopted by 'My Mary,' she learned what it was to be loved. Thus begins Cori’s adventures with My Mary and her sister, Pepper. Most of the adventures were exciting and fun, but then that awful day came. She thought she might lose Pepper forever. Cori had to learn how to become a healing force in Pepper’s life. But would Cori’s love for Pepper and Pepper’s love in return be enough? Cori didn’t know, but she had to try. She had to try harder than she’d ever tried to do anything before. It was the only chance Pepper had.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary K. Sullivan’s new book invites readers into a world where compassion triumphs over adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Cori’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cori’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories