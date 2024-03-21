Author Don Weber’s New Book, “Historic Criminal Trials and Errors,” Takes a Look at Historic Trials to Help Readers Better Understand Criminal Law and Trial Procedures

Recent release “Historic Criminal Trials and Errors” from Page Publishing author Don Weber is a fascinating overview that takes readers through various historic crimes and their trials, combined with the author’s years of experience as both a prosecutor and defense lawyer, to help readers increase their knowledge of how criminal trials work, from the point of view of the prosecution and defense.