Susan Gale: Awake In A Dream - Solo Exhibition Opening
Artspace Warehouse proudly announces the upcoming exhibition of new works by artist Susan Gale, titled Awake In A Dream. Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary art, Gale's collection masterfully explores the intersection of nostalgia, emotion, and visual sensation.
Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- April 19 – April 26, 2024
Opening: Friday, April 19, 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Through skillful manipulation of form, surface, and palette, Gale invites viewers into a realm where the serene mysteries of light collide with the bustling energy of everyday life. The exhibition promises to be a captivating journey, offering a unique perspective that transcends the boundaries between abstraction and representation. Awake In A Dream is a testament to Gale's unwavering commitment to evoking powerful emotions through her distinctive artistic style.
Gale's art delves into the nostalgia of community, capturing the serene, enigmatic play of light juxtaposed against the sensory rush of visual experiences. She skillfully engages the senses through the manipulation of form, surface, and palette, amplifying each painting's elements of color, framing, and texture with rich hues and playful pointillism. Gale's exploration navigates the space between abstraction and representation, embracing a language of mark-making that is both direct and expressive.
Emotion takes center stage in Gale's distinctive aesthetic, a recurring theme woven throughout her body of work. Cityscapes and everyday scenes become vessels for subjective graphic meanings, with gestures and shapes evoking a palpable sense of transport to these places. Continuing this emotive journey, Gale refines her images, bringing beauty and form back to their most elemental compositional elements.
Born in Stephenville, Newfoundland, in 1977, Gale pursued her passion for painting at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, earning her BFA in 2004. Since relocating to Toronto in 2005, she has consistently painted, exhibited, and sold her work, establishing a strong presence in the art scene.
Gale's art has graced the screens of home design TV shows, including Property Brothers, and her pieces have found homes in collections across Canada and the United States.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
Opening: Friday, April 19, 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Through skillful manipulation of form, surface, and palette, Gale invites viewers into a realm where the serene mysteries of light collide with the bustling energy of everyday life. The exhibition promises to be a captivating journey, offering a unique perspective that transcends the boundaries between abstraction and representation. Awake In A Dream is a testament to Gale's unwavering commitment to evoking powerful emotions through her distinctive artistic style.
Gale's art delves into the nostalgia of community, capturing the serene, enigmatic play of light juxtaposed against the sensory rush of visual experiences. She skillfully engages the senses through the manipulation of form, surface, and palette, amplifying each painting's elements of color, framing, and texture with rich hues and playful pointillism. Gale's exploration navigates the space between abstraction and representation, embracing a language of mark-making that is both direct and expressive.
Emotion takes center stage in Gale's distinctive aesthetic, a recurring theme woven throughout her body of work. Cityscapes and everyday scenes become vessels for subjective graphic meanings, with gestures and shapes evoking a palpable sense of transport to these places. Continuing this emotive journey, Gale refines her images, bringing beauty and form back to their most elemental compositional elements.
Born in Stephenville, Newfoundland, in 1977, Gale pursued her passion for painting at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, earning her BFA in 2004. Since relocating to Toronto in 2005, she has consistently painted, exhibited, and sold her work, establishing a strong presence in the art scene.
Gale's art has graced the screens of home design TV shows, including Property Brothers, and her pieces have found homes in collections across Canada and the United States.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
Contact
Artspace WarehouseContact
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
Categories