Author Katie Kelley’s New Book, "Praying Angels: Within the Tunnels of Dread," Follows the Connection Between a Writer and the Man Who Hired Her to Help Record His Memoir

Recent release “Praying Angels: Within the Tunnels of Dread” from Page Publishing author Katie Kelley is a heartfelt novel that centers around Joseph Dempsey, who finds a deep connection with a young writer who helps him record his thoughts as he looks back upon an incredibly difficult life that has forced him to question his faith in everything that he once believed in.