Author Miladi’s New Book, "Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1," is a Moving Collection of Poems Documenting How the Author Embraced Her Trials and Triumphs in Life

Recent release “Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1” from Page Publishing author Miladi presents a poignant and eye-opening assortment of poems that take readers through the author’s lived experiences as she reflects upon all she has endured, dealing with each of these situations through her gift of prose to express her emotions during every struggle she’s endured.