Author Miladi’s New Book, "Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1," is a Moving Collection of Poems Documenting How the Author Embraced Her Trials and Triumphs in Life
Recent release “Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1” from Page Publishing author Miladi presents a poignant and eye-opening assortment of poems that take readers through the author’s lived experiences as she reflects upon all she has endured, dealing with each of these situations through her gift of prose to express her emotions during every struggle she’s endured.
New York, NY, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Miladi, who hails from Chicago, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1”: a powerful and thought-provoking series of poems revealing the inner depths of the author’s soul as she reflects upon the difficult challenges and trials she has faced over the course of her life, rising above them all stronger than ever before.
A retired teacher of over forty years in the Chicago Public Schools and Chicago City Colleges, author Miladi holds a double master’s degree. She is also a licensed massage therapist and owned the Khepra School of Massage Therapy from 1999–2015, making her the only Black woman to have owned such a school in the state of Illinois.
“The title of this book, ‘From the Heart,’ tells how powerful these poems are,” writes Miladi. “Almost every emotion known to man is in this book. (I) wrote these poems during some very trying times in (my) life. The best way to heal is to write down what one is feeling, and those true feelings will start to form words from the heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miladi’s enthralling series will take readers on a beautiful and unforgettable journey through the author’s soul, discovering how she endured each and every struggle through the support of loved ones, her inner strength, and her trust in God’s plan for her. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Miladi weaves an intimate self-portrait through prose that’s sure to leave readers spellbound, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Emotions From the Heart: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
