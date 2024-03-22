Author Marion Lauretta Simmons’s New Book, “Trailing Clouds of Glory: The poetry and prose of Marion Lauretta Simmons,” Shares Spiritual Wonders and Thoughts
Recent release “Trailing Clouds of Glory: The poetry and prose of Marion Lauretta Simmons” from Page Publishing author Marion Lauretta Simmons fills the hearts of readers with peace, love, joy, and gratitude.
New York, NY, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marion Lauretta Simmons, who was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on May 7, 1946, has completed her new book, “Trailing Clouds of Glory: The poetry and prose of Marion Lauretta Simmons”: an uplifting collection of spiritual poetry.
From her earliest years, author Marion Lauretta Simmons was called Rita, a nickname lovingly given to her by her father, Marion Lawernce Simmons. She grew up in a small neighborhood of modest homes nestled along tree-shaded streets near the grassy, wet banks of the Ouachita River. It was a wonderful time to be young, a time to enjoy the pleasures of a slow-paced, happy childhood. It was also a time and place conducive to the spiritual world that was about to unfold to her young and receptive mind and heart.
When Rita was ten years old, and following the example of her maternal grandparents, Bob and Alma Wade, and her older sister Jeanie, she was fortunate enough to become a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Under the constant and loving influence of her grandparents, her sister, and some very excellent and inspiring Sunday school teachers, Rita’s testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ grew and flourished. Encouraged by this influence, her growing testimony, and by her many spiritual promptings, she began to write poetry at the age of twelve, just two years after she had joined the church. She had found very early in her life that she wanted to express in poetic language the thoughts, the testimony, and the tender emotions that burned in her youthful heart. She wanted to share those feelings along with her newfound joy, hope, and faith with all who would hear or read her words. That urge to pen her feelings in poetry continued throughout her life…and it continues today. The love, knowledge, and testimony of the gospel that reflect who Rita has become are manifest in the selected poems of this collection.
In December of 1966, Rita married Mickey T. Wright, a returned missionary from the small town of Ephrata in central Washington. He had joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Later, they were sent to Rantoul, Illinois, then Mountain Home, Idaho, and as an overseas tour, Anchorage, Alaska. It was their great joy and adventure to live in several diverse areas of this beautiful country and to meet many wonderful people. After Mickey’s discharge from the Air Force, he and Rita lived for a time in Monroe but returned to his hometown of Ephrata in 1974 where they raised their family. Rita and Mickey, who passed away after thirty-nine years of marriage, have six children, twenty-seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren with more on the way. Rita continues to live in Ephrata and is now married to William E. (or Bill) Coley, who was the sweetheart of her youth.
The author shares, “This collection of poems and writings contains my impressions and testimonies as a young girl from the age of twelve and continuing throughout a lifetime of spiritual experiences. Stirrings of inspiration to write down my innermost feelings came from the talents of a teacher at church who was both a poet and a lyricist, Annie Bivins. I so admired her work! I was very young, but I yearned to have talent like hers. This arousal gave birth to my desire. I wanted to lift and move others in poetic form and beauty as she did.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marion Lauretta Simmons’s meditative work encourages readers to engage with their faith on a deeper level.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Trailing Clouds of Glory: The poetry and prose of Marion Lauretta Simmons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
