Author Brenda R. Abercrombie, LPCC, LADAC’s New Book, “The Zoo of You: Learning to Walk Without Crutches, Transforming Defense Mechanisms into Life Skills,” is Released
Recent release “The Zoo of You: Learning to Walk Without Crutches, Transforming Defense Mechanisms into Life Skills” from Covenant Books author Brenda R. Abercrombie, LPCC, LADAC is about her journey and the strategy she developed to transform defense mechanisms into life skills.
Duncan, OK, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda R. Abercrombie, LPCC, LADAC, a retired professional counselor, has completed her new book, “The Zoo of You: Learning to Walk Without Crutches, Transforming Defense Mechanisms into Life Skills”: a useful work packed with questionnaires and practical application exercises which will help readers identify the skills they already possess and develop the ones they don’t have yet.
Author Brenda R. Abercrombie grew up in New Mexico, attended Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina, and went on to teach second grade in Lordsburg, New Mexico. She received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico.
Her primary focus for fifteen years was to be a stay-at-home mom. After that fifteen-year sabbatical, she had a successful twenty-eight-year counseling career. She is a licensed professional clinical mental health counselor and licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselor. Currently, she is happily married to her husband of forty-four years and has four married adult children and eight grandchildren. She lives in Duncan, Oklahoma, and enjoys fishing, singing, sewing, and visiting grandchildren when she is not writing.
Abercrombie writes, “Today, I retired from a twenty-eight-year counseling career. Now, at sixty-six years old, I’m facing my own mental health dilemma. My mind and heart are conflicted. I should be happy at this new juncture in my life. However, I have fears and reservations. This feels like a crisis, and I think I’m going to need some help to learn to adjust. Self-reflection tells me that I am the counselor, heal myself. I feel like a person with a broken leg that’s healed but no knowledge of how to walk on the new leg. Crutches are no longer necessary, but the experience of walking without them feels awkward and unfamiliar. My training tells me that therapy heals. Today, I say yes to healing, recovery, and moving forward. I ask God to guide me because He has always been the best counselor from the beginning of time. Please join me on this therapeutic journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brenda R. Abercrombie, LPCC, LADAC’s new book provides readers with a team of virtual animals to help them access these life skills.
Readers can purchase “The Zoo of You: Learning to Walk Without Crutches, Transforming Defense Mechanisms into Life Skills” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
