Author Jane Bauer’s New Book, "Eve—a River Flowing: Poems," is a Series of Poems Focusing on the Crisis and Comfort of Eve, the Original Woman
Recent release “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jane Bauer’s stirring assortment of poems that follows the first woman, Eve, as she reflects upon modern society, commenting on things that saddens her about the state of mankind, while also embracing the modern philosophies and the power of nature that bring her hope for humanity’s future.
Farmington, NM, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jane Bauer, who has a background in nursing and finds inspiration for her poems in nature, has completed her new book, “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems”: a collection of poems that sets readers into the mind of Eve, the original woman, and explores her thoughts on modern society and its effects on women, children and the importance of… The Mother.
Born in London, England, author Jane Bauer grew up in Ireland and studied Nursing in England before marrying and settling in southwestern Germany. She loves spending time in nature and was inspired by the mystical forests of Germany to write her first poems. In recent years, the author moved to New Mexico, where she was further inspired by America's natural beauty, Native American culture and the increasing changes in society to continue her poetic journey and create this collection of poems. This is her first book.
“The book is split into two chapters, ‘Eve’s Crisis’ and ‘Eve’s Comfort,’” shares Bauer. “Chapter 1, ‘Eve’s Crisis,’ captures in the mind of the reader the things in the modern world that cause Eve crisis. Chapter 2, ‘Eve’s Comfort,’ focuses on aspects of our world that give Eve comfort.
“The poems speak of God, spirit, the universe, Mother Nature, and the importance of our relationship to all of the above. They also speak of modern Western pop culture and its downfalls, the importance of the natural world, and the threat of technology to our primordial connections.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jane Bauer’s engaging poems attempt to give readers tips and guidance as to how society could work together in order to achieve better for others and improve life on Earth for all. Heartfelt and full of wisdom, Bauer’s writings are sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, and remain with them long after their conclusion, inspiring them to make a difference in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
