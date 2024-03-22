Author Jane Bauer’s New Book, "Eve—a River Flowing: Poems," is a Series of Poems Focusing on the Crisis and Comfort of Eve, the Original Woman

Recent release “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jane Bauer’s stirring assortment of poems that follows the first woman, Eve, as she reflects upon modern society, commenting on things that saddens her about the state of mankind, while also embracing the modern philosophies and the power of nature that bring her hope for humanity’s future.