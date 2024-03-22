Larissa Koedyker’s Newly Released "Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!" is a Helpful Guide to Learning a New Skill and Craft
“Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa Koedyker is an enjoyable opportunity to learn a new method for crafting a variety of items through a specific knitting technique.
Holland, MI, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!”: an encouraging teaching tool for personal or group practice. “Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!” is the creation of published author, Larissa Koedyker.
Koedyker shares, “Hand Knitting is an amazing craft that changed my life in a wonderful way and it can change yours too!
“It is soothing and calming, it is literally therapeutical and makes you feel better every time you are Hand knitting. You will be hooked from the first moment you try it and you will just keep knitting more beautiful blankets, pillows, cat beds and hats for yourself and all your relatives and friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Koedyker’s new book shares a fun resource for engaging in a new crafting hobby.
Consumers can purchase “Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hand Knitting: Discover the Easiest Way to Knit!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
