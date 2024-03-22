Emma Cooper’s Newly Released "The Process of a Prophetic Word" is an Encouraging Message of Being Purposeful in God’s Name
“The Process of a Prophetic Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Cooper is an enlightening approach to reclaiming one’s role in God’s plan and understanding the realities of cooperation in our assignments.
Bear, DE, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Process of a Prophetic Word”: an impactful resource for rejuvenation of spirit. “The Process of a Prophetic Word” is the creation of published author, Emma Cooper, an ordained minister, dedicated educator, and prophetic psalmist. She is the creator of Words as Weapons, which is a ministry designed to empower believers to fight the good fight of faith according to the prophetic words spoken over their lives.
Cooper shares, “Psalm 105:19 says, 'Until the time that his word (of prophecy regarding his brothers) came true, the word of the LORD tested and refined him.'
“The prophetic word over Joseph’s life initiated a process (tested and refined).
“A journey.
A development.
A spiritually legal action.
A method of action.
A personal transformation.
“The process of a prophetic word is about understanding what the process looks like. You are not by yourself. All of our forefathers went through a process because of the spoken word over their life. This book will not only empower you with understanding the process, but will also give you tools to implement what will help you experience the manifestation of every prophetic word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Cooper’s new book will challenge and inform as readers consider the insightful guidance found within.
Consumers can purchase “The Process of a Prophetic Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Process of a Prophetic Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
