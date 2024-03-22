Ladarius J. Boyce’s Newly Released "The Princess and the Ghost" is a Unique and Engaging Fairytale Adventure
“The Princess and the Ghost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ladarius J. Boyce is an action-packed story of unexpected surprises as a bedtime story unfolds unlike any other.
Milwaukee, WI, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Princess and the Ghost”: an imaginative and entertaining juvenile fiction. “The Princess and the Ghost” is the creation of published author, Ladarius J. Boyce, a dedicated family man and native of Illinois who later moved to Wisconsin.
Boyce shares, “This story is about a princess that cheers up a sad king with blue and red roses because of the death of his beloved queen that an evil king has killed by coming to destroy the kingdom. As the spirit of the queen becomes the princess to save the sad king from his own sorrow, she falls in love with a prince.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ladarius J. Boyce’s new book will delight young readers as they race to see what awaits within the embattled kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “The Princess and the Ghost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Princess and the Ghost,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Boyce shares, “This story is about a princess that cheers up a sad king with blue and red roses because of the death of his beloved queen that an evil king has killed by coming to destroy the kingdom. As the spirit of the queen becomes the princess to save the sad king from his own sorrow, she falls in love with a prince.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ladarius J. Boyce’s new book will delight young readers as they race to see what awaits within the embattled kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “The Princess and the Ghost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Princess and the Ghost,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories