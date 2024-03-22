Lynne Maurer’s Newly Released "A Walk by Faith" Shares a Profound Spiritual Journey Through Life’s Challenges
“A Walk by Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynne Maurer is an inspiring and deeply personal account that invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of faith, highlighting the author’s unwavering connection with the Holy Spirit during life’s toughest moments.
Palmyra, PA, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Walk by Faith”: a heartfelt exploration of faith, resilience, and the presence of God during life’s trials. “A Walk by Faith” is the creation of published author, Lynne Maurer, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother. Lynne has been caring for people for the past forty-plus years working in the field of occupational therapy.
Maurer shares, “Life happens to us all, and during the bad times, it’s hard to feel God’s presence when we need him the most.
“This story describes how I connected with the Holy Spirit and the Holy Spirit connected with me in some of the weakest moments of my life.
“God was there at all these times even when I thought he wasn’t there or prayed he would answer me when I reached out at my weakest moments.
“They say faith can move mountains and if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, good things can happen in bad times.
“In this story, my faith grew, and my heart and eyes opened to witness God’s presence in my life. My career changed, my life uprooted, and my mother was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“At what level does it stop? I prayed for guidance and received guidance more than what I knew because God had his plans for me in my future, plans that I would not have imagined possible. This story walks the reader through my faith journey and offers my view of assisting those challenged in life, to fight for them when they can’t fight for themselves any longer, to praise God at the end of that journey, and to listen and see as God moves our lives and how to press forward to see his plans transpire into the most wonderful endings.
“This is my walk by faith—a family bonding together in one of their toughest moments in life as we offer help and love the only way we know how to love.
“God breaks barriers and softens hearts and provides strength when we need it the most. My journey takes me to listen to his callings, to build, to bring, to care, and to write—an unbelievable walk by faith by trusting my heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Maurer’s new book shares a story of unwavering trust in God which serves as a guiding light, inspiring readers to navigate their own spiritual walks with faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Walk by Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Walk by Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
