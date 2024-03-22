Brandon Dover’s Newly Released “If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?” Explores Profound Questions on Salvation and Eternal Promise
“If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Dover is a thought-provoking exploration of the intricate relationship between salvation and the promise of heaven, challenging conventional beliefs and prompting readers to reconsider their understanding of Christian faith.
Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?”: an insightful examination of the complex interplay between salvation and the assurance of heaven. “If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?” is the creation of published author, Brandon Dover.
Dover shares, “I read a quote from Oral Roberts that said, 'If you want to gain a better understanding of Jesus Christ, read the gospels and Acts three times in thirty days.' So I did, and it changed me. Then I went through the gospels and read all the red letters twice. And it changed me even more. I realized that what I was being told in church was only a fraction of what the Lord truly says.
“It was then that I learned that heaven and salvation are not one and the same.
“It made me wonder why the church never preaches on Matthew 7:21:
“Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven.
“Why is that they don’t preach on this passage? I think that is a very important statement from the Lord Jesus. Jesus also tells us, not once but twice,
“Many are called but few are chosen. (Matt. 20:16; Matt. 22:14)
“This got me thinking, only Christians call Jesus Lord, and many are called to go to church and serve the Lord, but few are chosen. That made me wonder if I would be chosen. Let me ask you this: Are you chosen? Are you promised to go to heaven?
“This book is a must read for every Christian.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Dover’s new book challenges traditional perspectives on Christianity, inviting readers to delve into a deeper understanding of salvation and their eternal destiny.
Consumers can purchase “If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If We Are Saved, Are We Promised Heaven?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
