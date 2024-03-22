Annie Hendren’s Newly Released "Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1" is an Engaging Journey Into the World of Understanding God
“Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Hendren is a captivating adventure that vividly illustrates the wonders of God's creation for upcoming generations. The narrative serves as a gentle and engaging introduction for children to appreciate the divine beauty surrounding them.
New York, FL, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1”: a helpful resource for building a strong foundation of faith. “Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Annie Hendren, a dedicated wife and proud mother of two.
Hendren shares, “Follow along with Natalie as she takes her brother Timmy and his best friend Alex on some wonderful adventures! This beautiful little book is for children to see how God created the world!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie Hendren’s new book is a fun installment to the “Natalie the Great Babysitter Adventures with Alex and Timmy” series.
Consumers can purchase “Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genesis: The Creation of the World: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
