Annie Hendren’s Newly Released "Noah’s Ark: Volume 2" is an Engaging Tale of Exploration Based in a Familiar and Beloved Biblical Narrative
“Noah’s Ark: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Hendren crafts a heartwarming narrative that combines the joy of exploration with valuable lessons of faith. The story encourages children to explore the wonders of biblical narratives.
New York, NY, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2”: a fun blend of adventure and valuable lessons of faith. “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Annie Hendren, a dedicated wife and proud mother of two.
Hendren shares, “Follow along with Natalie, her brother Timmy, and his best friend Alex on some amazing adventures! This book is about Noah’s ark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie Hendren’s new book is an enjoyable installment to the “Natalie the Great Babysitter Adventures with Alex and Timmy” series.
Consumers can purchase “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hendren shares, “Follow along with Natalie, her brother Timmy, and his best friend Alex on some amazing adventures! This book is about Noah’s ark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie Hendren’s new book is an enjoyable installment to the “Natalie the Great Babysitter Adventures with Alex and Timmy” series.
Consumers can purchase “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noah’s Ark: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories