Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "An Alliance Reborn" is a Riveting Tale of Faith, Adversity, and Unexpected Discoveries
“An Alliance Reborn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is a captivating novel that delves into the themes of destiny, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. Set in a time of escalating conflict between the chosen ones of God and their adversaries, the story follows cousins Kathryn and Karem as they navigate an unforeseen journey filled with challenges, revelations, and the bonds of friendship.
Utica, NY, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Alliance Reborn”: a gripping and potent narrative that unfolds against the backdrop of divine conflict and human determination. “An Alliance Reborn” is the creation of published author, Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Born in a time of rising conflict between God’s chosen and those who stood against them, cousins Kathryn and Karem were brought together to be raised with the understanding that they would one day be called to fight. Although the circumstance and timing were never known to either of them or their family, when their settlement is attacked, and they are forced to leave their childhood home, they embark on a journey neither one of them are prepared to face, but with the help of a new friend, they finally come to realize the answers they never expected to find.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book unfolds with unexpected twists and turns, keeping readers on the edge of their seats.
