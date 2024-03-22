Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "An Alliance Reborn" is a Riveting Tale of Faith, Adversity, and Unexpected Discoveries

“An Alliance Reborn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is a captivating novel that delves into the themes of destiny, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. Set in a time of escalating conflict between the chosen ones of God and their adversaries, the story follows cousins Kathryn and Karem as they navigate an unforeseen journey filled with challenges, revelations, and the bonds of friendship.