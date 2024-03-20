Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles, Covid-19 and the Loveforce International Debut of Anna Hamilton
On Friday, March 22, Loveforce International will release new Digital Music Singles from Billy Ray Charles, Covid-19, and the label debut of veteran performer and recording artist Anna Hamilton.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 22, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One single is entitled “Bang Bang.” Another Single is entitled “Everybody’s Juking.” A third single is entitled “Angels Are Crying.”
The Loveforce International debut Digital Music Single by veteran performer and recording artist Anna Hamilton is entitled “Angeles Are Crying.” It is a Folk-Rock song that is performed in a style similar to Melissa Etheridge. Instrumentally, it uses powerful strumming modulated with tender strumming on an acoustic guitar, and dynamic vocals modulating in the same way as the guitar, in an attempt to pair assertiveness with tenderness. Lyrically the song is about false pride, greed, and gluttony, and the disastrous consequences they can yield.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Everybody's Juking." It uses an intricate array of guitar rhythms backed by a synthesizer to create the ambiance of a Southern bar & grill where music is played on a jukebox and an assortment of different pastimes from pool tables to a dance floor are offered. The lyrics describe it and discuss its amenities. There are places like this all over the U.S. and this Billy Ray Charles song is an homage to them.
In their controversial new Digital Music Single entitled “Bang Bang,” Covid-19 uses an Indie Hard Rock motif to delve into the topic of teen pregnancy. They do this in a tell-it-like-it-is way explaining the cause and consequences of the pregnancy. This is a different perspective than an empathetic exploration of the psychological effects of the pregnancy on the pregnant individual, that others might take. Covid-19’s rendition of the song is both Harsh and brutal. This is, after all, reality-based Hard Rock and reality can be both harsh and brutal.
“We have three diverse, yet dynamic releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Anna Hamilton’s Loveforce International debut is lyric storytelling done in a musically spellbinding way. Billy Ray Charles Homage to Juke Joints is well crafted and Covid-19 comes at a controversial topic from a new and completely different perspective. It is songs like these three that give our listeners exactly what they have come to expect from our label, original music, from a unique perspective, authentically performed,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce International debut Digital Music Single by veteran performer and recording artist Anna Hamilton is entitled “Angeles Are Crying.” It is a Folk-Rock song that is performed in a style similar to Melissa Etheridge. Instrumentally, it uses powerful strumming modulated with tender strumming on an acoustic guitar, and dynamic vocals modulating in the same way as the guitar, in an attempt to pair assertiveness with tenderness. Lyrically the song is about false pride, greed, and gluttony, and the disastrous consequences they can yield.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Everybody's Juking." It uses an intricate array of guitar rhythms backed by a synthesizer to create the ambiance of a Southern bar & grill where music is played on a jukebox and an assortment of different pastimes from pool tables to a dance floor are offered. The lyrics describe it and discuss its amenities. There are places like this all over the U.S. and this Billy Ray Charles song is an homage to them.
In their controversial new Digital Music Single entitled “Bang Bang,” Covid-19 uses an Indie Hard Rock motif to delve into the topic of teen pregnancy. They do this in a tell-it-like-it-is way explaining the cause and consequences of the pregnancy. This is a different perspective than an empathetic exploration of the psychological effects of the pregnancy on the pregnant individual, that others might take. Covid-19’s rendition of the song is both Harsh and brutal. This is, after all, reality-based Hard Rock and reality can be both harsh and brutal.
“We have three diverse, yet dynamic releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Anna Hamilton’s Loveforce International debut is lyric storytelling done in a musically spellbinding way. Billy Ray Charles Homage to Juke Joints is well crafted and Covid-19 comes at a controversial topic from a new and completely different perspective. It is songs like these three that give our listeners exactly what they have come to expect from our label, original music, from a unique perspective, authentically performed,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories