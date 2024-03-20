The 24th Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast in April Takes Place in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Over four hundred natural gas industry experts meet in April to share insights about southeast energy markets and to structure transactions to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Houston, TX, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Over four hundred energy industry professionals convene in April to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the southeast U.S. natural gas market region. The 24th Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast takes place April 16 – 18, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.
The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Carbon Management Energy Innovations - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including: market fundamentals (supply/demand), supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, gas buyer perspectives, and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas.
Beyond these overarching topics, the southeast U.S. region brings its own unique issues. Demand continues to be stretched, particularly for power generation, as population grows and more intermittent renewables are introduced into the fuel mix. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve southeast markets. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies.
The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Southeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: James Pearson, Sr. Consultant, Market Analysis, ConocoPhillips; Jay Bhatty, CEO & Founder, NatGasHub.com; Jill Davies, General Manager, North America LNG Trading, Shell Energy; Jeff Tounge, Managing Partner, Tounge Associates; and Justin Stankiewicz, General Manager, Marlin Gas Services.
The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: bp; East Daley Analytics; Cleveland Advisory; Duke Energy; Patriots Energy Group; Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA); Atmos Energy; ARM Energy; Carolina Gas Transmission (BHE GT&S); Kinder Morgan; Cashman Preload Cryogenics; NextEra Energy Services; Permacast Walls; Galileo Technologies; CB&I; REV LNG; Sapphire Gas Solutions; NRG Business Marketing; Shell Energy; Kinder Morgan; and Earn DLT. The end user gas buyer Panel is very well-represented at this Forum with representatives from large-scale gas consumers including: Duke Energy; Patriots Energy Group; Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA); and Atmos Energy.
This Forum focuses on southeast U.S. natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include Carbon Management Energy Innovations - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.), as well as Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory Updates, Gas Buyer Insights, Risk Analysis/Hedging Strategies and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
