Announcing Sleep Minerals II New and Enhanced Formula
Clearwater, FL, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleep Minerals II is the original and time-tested calcium and magnesium remedy for better sleep. Nutrition Breakthroughs has enhanced the product to provide an upgraded formula for those struggling with sleeplessness or insomnia.
With increased amounts of zinc, a shift to sunflower lecithin from soy lecithin, and a reduced serving size, the new formula provides increased benefits for those who seek a more restful night’s sleep.
Sleep Minerals II contains calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc, formulated in a softgel with healthy oils. The softgel is a unique form that is absorbed and digested more rapidly and fully than tablets or capsules.
Zinc is a vital mineral for sleep regulation and it is also the most important mineral for immune function. The amount of zinc present in the body is a factor that can determine the quality and quantity of sleep.
Zinc aids in the manufacture of chemical messengers in the brain such as melatonin and serotonin, which support a sound night’s sleep and help to regulate the sleep-wake cycle.
According to the U.S. Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, about half of U.S. women consume less than two-thirds of the Recommended Dietary Daily Allowance of 11 mg. to 12 mg. of zinc. And the amount of zinc people absorb from their meals decreases with advancing age. The new version of Sleep Minerals II provides 12 mg. of zinc in each softgel.
The balance of calcium and zinc are important to overall health. In one study from the Human Nutrition Research Center, 18 women increased their calcium intake and this resulted in their absorption of zinc significantly reducing. This happened regardless of whether they got the extra calcium from milk or from a calcium supplement.
In a second study from the same source, zinc absorption dropped by half when a group of 10 men and women took a calcium supplement with a single test meal. However, adding zinc to the calcium supplement acted to offset this effect.
On its own, calcium is directly related to our cycles of sleep. In one study published in the European Neurology Journal, researchers found that calcium levels in the body are higher during the deepest levels of sleep, such as the rapid eye movement (REM) phase.
This is the phase where dreaming occurs. The study concluded that disturbances in sleep, especially the absence of REM deep sleep or disturbed REM sleep, are related to a calcium deficiency.
Sleep in magnesium deficiency is usually agitated with frequent nighttime awakenings. Chronic sleeplessness is one of the main symptoms of magnesium deficiency. On the other hand, a high magnesium diet has been found to be associated with deeper, less interrupted sleep. This was proven in a study done by James Penland at the Human Nutrition Research Center in North Dakota.
Regarding vitamin D, researchers in Texas found a definite link between vitamin D deficiency and the current global epidemic of sleep disorders. Their clinical trial followed 1500 patients over a 2-year period.
A consistent level of vitamin D was maintained in the participant’s blood over many months. This produced normal sleep for most of them, regardless of their type of sleep disorder.
Nutrition Breakthroughs is pleased to include sunflower lecithin in the new formula, replacing the former soy lecithin. Sunflower lecithin is not only a more allergen-friendly option but it provides additional health benefits such as supporting brain function and healthier cholesterol levels.
When used in nutritional supplements, lecithin is known for improving the stability and smooth mixture of the ingredients.
Sleep Minerals II contains all of the most proven and effective minerals and vitamins for good sleep. It continues to be a safe, drug-free and gentle option for those seeking a time-tested natural sleep remedy. It helps with falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, sleeping deeper, and waking up refreshed.
For more information, visit the Sleep Minerals II page at Nutrition Breakthroughs (https://www.nutritionbreakthroughs.com).
