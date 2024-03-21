Gary A. Freitas’ Urgent New Book, “American Absolutism: The Psychological Origins of Conspiracism, Cultural War, and The Rise of Dictators,” is Now Available
Phoenix, AZ, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a riveting exploration into the depths of the American psyche, psychologist Gary A. Freitas offers, "American Absolutism: The Psychological Origins of Conspiracism, Cultural War, and The Rise of Dictators." Published by Fulton Books, this thought-provoking exposé examines the dark undercurrents of the American political experience, dissecting the origins of conspiratorial thinking, populist outrage, and the troubling emergence of a dictatorial predilection.
Prepare to embark on a high–resolution MRI scan of “America's 600-year cultural war and its generational cycle of distrust interrupting the American democratic experiment.” Freitas takes readers on a compelling journey through a psychological labyrinth that defines contemporary America. With a keen eye for detail and a wealth of professional insight, he addresses pressing questions surrounding recent events that have left the nation grappling with this urgent question: Who is America?
The book encourages readers to grapple with uncomfortable questions surrounding recent events. Why would individuals launch an insurrection against the U.S. Government fueled by social media? Unafraid to tread on controversial ground, Freitas enquires if the Supreme Court’s Constitutional ‘originalists’ were also raised by parental originalists emphasizing principle and discipline over empathy and reasoning.
"American Absolutism" skillfully dissects the cultural mitosis dividing Republicans and Democrats, sheds light on the historical patterns of solo-mass shootings and exposes how conspiracy theories diffuse during times of social unrest, triggering individuals pre-wired for resignation, grievance, and revenge. Most importantly, he reveals the dark triad of traits characterizing modern dictators - malignant narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism, offering readers a foreboding glimpse into the minds that seek absolute power.
The author boldly questions the motivations behind a significant portion of the U.S. voting population, offering insight into why they consistently support leaders who deceive them, even to the detriment of their own interests. Noting that absolute-mindedness is not a personality type or clinical disorder but an archaic "trust" adaptation that manifests as populist frustration and anger.
A word of caution to readers, "American Absolutism" is not a casual read but a riveting journey into the substratum of the American psyche. Published by Fulton Books, this psychological examination seeks to awaken readers to the underlying forces eroding a cohesive vision of a democratic future.
For those eager to embark on this insightful exploration, "American Absolutism: The Psychological Origins of Conspiracism, Cultural War, and The Rise of Dictators" is available at bookstores nationwide and online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble.
Media professionals are invited to contact Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or by telephone at 877-210-0816.
Prepare to embark on a high–resolution MRI scan of “America's 600-year cultural war and its generational cycle of distrust interrupting the American democratic experiment.” Freitas takes readers on a compelling journey through a psychological labyrinth that defines contemporary America. With a keen eye for detail and a wealth of professional insight, he addresses pressing questions surrounding recent events that have left the nation grappling with this urgent question: Who is America?
The book encourages readers to grapple with uncomfortable questions surrounding recent events. Why would individuals launch an insurrection against the U.S. Government fueled by social media? Unafraid to tread on controversial ground, Freitas enquires if the Supreme Court’s Constitutional ‘originalists’ were also raised by parental originalists emphasizing principle and discipline over empathy and reasoning.
"American Absolutism" skillfully dissects the cultural mitosis dividing Republicans and Democrats, sheds light on the historical patterns of solo-mass shootings and exposes how conspiracy theories diffuse during times of social unrest, triggering individuals pre-wired for resignation, grievance, and revenge. Most importantly, he reveals the dark triad of traits characterizing modern dictators - malignant narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism, offering readers a foreboding glimpse into the minds that seek absolute power.
The author boldly questions the motivations behind a significant portion of the U.S. voting population, offering insight into why they consistently support leaders who deceive them, even to the detriment of their own interests. Noting that absolute-mindedness is not a personality type or clinical disorder but an archaic "trust" adaptation that manifests as populist frustration and anger.
A word of caution to readers, "American Absolutism" is not a casual read but a riveting journey into the substratum of the American psyche. Published by Fulton Books, this psychological examination seeks to awaken readers to the underlying forces eroding a cohesive vision of a democratic future.
For those eager to embark on this insightful exploration, "American Absolutism: The Psychological Origins of Conspiracism, Cultural War, and The Rise of Dictators" is available at bookstores nationwide and online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble.
Media professionals are invited to contact Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or by telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories