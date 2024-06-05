Gamry Instruments Marks 35th Anniversary
Gamry Instruments Celebrates 35 Years and Going Strong. From Gamry’s start in 1989 they have created electrochemical instruments with uncommon value and performance.
Philadelphia, PA, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gamry Instruments is excited to be celebrating 35 years creating electrochemical instruments and accessories with uncommon value and performance. Their ground-breaking design made computer-controlled potentiostats more available than ever.
Gamry's experimental control language, EXPLAIN made their software the first to be available on Microsoft™ Windows, which allowed unprecedented customization of experiments. Chris Beasley, Sales and Marketing Manager at Gamry. said, “By utilizing state of the art digital signal processing, Gamry was the first instrument company to use sub-harmonic sampling on our full line of instruments allowing our instruments to make Electrochemical Impedance measurements without the need for additional hardware.”
Gamry is also a full line supplier of electrochemical cells and accessories offering versatility and value. Gamry’s in-house design team allows creating accessories like our unique Faraday cage with see-thru conductive-glass window.
In addition to exceptional performance, Gamry pays attention to physical instrument design maximizing the use of surface mount components with state-of-the-art circuit board layout to minimize instrument size and increase long term reliability. All Gamry’s instruments are also ecologically friendly making extensive use of highly recyclable aluminum and completely lead-free circuit board assemblies.
Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale with a sales and support staff consisting of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.
Gamry Instruments
734 Louis Drive
Warminster, PA 18974
United States of America
Phone: +1 215-682-9330
