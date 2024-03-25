Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Makes a New Friend," Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a New Friend After an Unexpected Visitor Crashes Into Town
Recent release “Cooper Makes a New Friend” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is an adorable story that centers around Cooper and his friends, who discover an alien that has crash landed on the beach. After befriending the alien, Cooper and the gang do their best to repair his ship so he can return to his home planet and continue on his adventures.
Victoria, TX, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lori Escalante, an author who enjoys pleasing her fans through her writing, has completed her new book, “Cooper Makes a New Friend”: a charming tale that follows a young boy named Cooper and his friends as they discover a new visitor from space, and help him repair his ship so he can be on his way and continue his travels to other planets.
“Cooper Makes a New Friend” begins with Cooper introducing his friends to a new kid named Boyd, who joins them for a game and kicks a ball high up in the sky. But instead of coming back down, the ball manages to hit a spaceship, which comes crashing to the ground at the beach. Cooper and his friends meet the alien inside and do their best to help him repair his ship so he can return to outer space.
Published by Page Publishing, Lori Escalante’s engaging tale is the third entry in the author’s “Cooper” series, which follows the escapades of Cooper and his friends. With colorful artwork and interesting new characters to help bring Escalante’s tale to life, “Cooper Makes a New Friend” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Cooper Makes a New Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
