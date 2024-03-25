Author Lori Escalante’s New Book, "Cooper Makes a New Friend," Follows a Young Boy Who Makes a New Friend After an Unexpected Visitor Crashes Into Town

Recent release “Cooper Makes a New Friend” from Page Publishing author Lori Escalante is an adorable story that centers around Cooper and his friends, who discover an alien that has crash landed on the beach. After befriending the alien, Cooper and the gang do their best to repair his ship so he can return to his home planet and continue on his adventures.