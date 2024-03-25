Author Jimmy Milton’s New Book, "Close Encounters with Death," is a Collection of True Stories Recalling Three Events That Made an Indelible Mark on His Life

Recent release “Close Encounters with Death” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Milton is a thought-provoking memoir reflecting upon three instances- all while incarcerated- in which he nearly lost his life. The book follows the author-narrator from one prison setting to the next as he miraculously survives a stabbing, venomous snakes, arson, and more.