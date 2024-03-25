Author Jimmy Milton’s New Book, "Close Encounters with Death," is a Collection of True Stories Recalling Three Events That Made an Indelible Mark on His Life
Recent release “Close Encounters with Death” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Milton is a thought-provoking memoir reflecting upon three instances- all while incarcerated- in which he nearly lost his life. The book follows the author-narrator from one prison setting to the next as he miraculously survives a stabbing, venomous snakes, arson, and more.
New York, NY, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Milton has completed his new book, “Close Encounters with Death”: a spellbinding first-hand account of prison life and the myriad brushes with danger he experienced while in the system.
It was around 10:30 pm, the sky all around was pitch black apart from a few twinkling stars. Thirty-eight prison inmates were burned to their death one Saturday night back in 1971.
It was the last standing segregated work camp in the whole state of Florida. No whites were allowed to do time there. That is, until the truth and facts about why was kept hush-hush and swept under the rug by prison authorities and never since been told.
Until now.
People in general, especially family members of the deceased, deserve to know the truth.
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy Milton’s engrossing book is a candid and compellingly written narrative chronicling his years behind bars and several close brushes with death.
