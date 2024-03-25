Author Patricia Y. Deering’s New Book, "Ghosts in the Library," Follows a Librarian Assistant Who Needs Help from Beyond the Grave to Clear Her Name of Murder

Recent release “Ghosts in the Library” from Covenant Books author Patricia Y. Deering is a fascinating story that centers around Vonnie Talbot, whose ordinary life as a librarian assistant is turned upside down when the ghost of her ex-husband and others appear in the library to help solve a murder that she’s been accused of committing.