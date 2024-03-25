Author Patricia Y. Deering’s New Book, "Ghosts in the Library," Follows a Librarian Assistant Who Needs Help from Beyond the Grave to Clear Her Name of Murder
Recent release “Ghosts in the Library” from Covenant Books author Patricia Y. Deering is a fascinating story that centers around Vonnie Talbot, whose ordinary life as a librarian assistant is turned upside down when the ghost of her ex-husband and others appear in the library to help solve a murder that she’s been accused of committing.
Hammond, IN, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Y. Deering, who holds a master’s degree from Purdue University and teaches religious education for her parish, has completed her new book, “Ghosts in the Library”: a captivating story of a librarian assistant who is accused of murder and must rely upon the help of the ghosts in her library to help clear her name and find the true culprit.
Author Patricia Y. Deering is a first-time novelist who lives in Northwest Indiana with her husband Dan and their two dogs, Jack and Janet. In addition to her teaching, Patricia loves painting and enjoys spending her free time doing crafts.
“Vonnie Talbot is a librarian assistant in the Trainsville Public Library,” writes Patricia. “The library is usually quiet until one day, the ghost of her ex-husband shows up to protect her. She doesn’t feel the need for protection. However, when the library board president is missing and she is the prime suspect in his disappearance, things change. She needs all the help she can get. With the help of her ex-husband’s spirit and the other spirits discovered in the library, they will uncover what happened to the library board president. Hopefully, they will make this discovery before Vonnie is arrested.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Y. Deering’s new book is a spellbinding tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Vonnie’s attempts to find the true killer before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ghosts in the Library” will keep the pages turning and keep readers on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist, right up until the satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Ghosts in the Library” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
