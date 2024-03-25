Author Rev. Conrad Henry Sr.’s New Book, "Heaven on Earth," Invites All Readers to Experience the Joy of Living in the Kingdom
Recent release “Heaven on Earth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rev. Conrad Henry Sr. was written to help every born-again Christian acknowledge their citizenship in the kingdom of heaven here on earth.
Columbia, SC, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Conrad Henry Sr., who was born in Bolans Village on the Island of Antigua, West Indies, has completed his new book, “Heaven on Earth”: a faith-affirming work designed to help readers reinvigorate readers’ connection with God.
Author Rev. Conrad Henry Sr. attended the Goodwill Academy School in St. John’s Antigua. He currently resides in the United States. He obtained his GED in New York City. Conrad was ordained by the Goodwill Baptist Church Association in the Bronx, New York. This book Heaven on Earth was inspired by the Holy Spirit and all credit be given to him for his inspiration and direction.
Conrad writes, “The will of God in the kingdom of heaven is that He is the only true and living God, the Creator and Sustainer of all, and there is no God before Him or with Him. This same truth should be demonstrated in the kingdom of heaven on earth and proclaimed throughout the world, acknowledged by every man, beast of the field, birds in the air, and fishes in the sea—that there is only one true and living God, and there is no other.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rev. Conrad Henry Sr.’s adjective tale reminds readers of their call as Christians to live a victorious life in the Spirit of Christ every day, regardless of the circumstances of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this scripture-based work can purchase “Heaven on Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
