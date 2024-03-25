Author Cándido L. Otero, MD’s New Book, “Do You Know Who You Really Are?” Explores How an Individual Can Realize Who They Are Through Understanding Their Consciousness

Recent release “Do You Know Who You Really Are?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cándido L. Otero, MD is an eye-opening read that dares to challenge one’s perceptions of the universe, presenting the revelation that every known concept about life is from an individual’s consciousness, and could disappear in the blink of an eye.