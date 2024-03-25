Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.’s New Book, “The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities,” Explores the Author’s Plan to Reinvest in Texas as Its Governor
Baytown, TX, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., a state-certified teacher in biology and economics who holds a master’s degree in finance and became a certified retirement counselor, has completed his most recent book, “The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities”: a compelling read that sets forth the author’s vision and plan to help invigorate Texas through two investing instruments that will generate lasting community power.
“I yearn for a school of thought that utilizes all in a ‘capitalistic way’ to ensure we will always be a society that replenishes itself the right way in every community across Texas,” writes Foster, Jr. “It is necessary to set a new standard in twenty-first century leadership. So I have decided not only to run for the Forward Party-Texas gubernatorial nomination in 2026, but also to release my message in book form and, simultaneously, to make my imagination, vision, and plan inescapable.
“I believe, when reading ‘The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities,’ a person must imagine the plenipotentiary handed down by the ‘new’ Texas to embolden all aspects of life. The power shared will aspire individuals to suspend all negative forces to build toward the unknown together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Daniel Foster, Jr.’s book will reveal how the author’s unique community financial investments are designed to pass through homeowners, landowners, and buy-in citizens in order to regain and restore social trust. Through his writings, Foster, Jr. reveals how his methods can help to repair both broken and unbroken communities, leading to a stronger and more economically secure Texas for generations to come.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Message: A Time for Repair and Reward in Texas Communities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
