Marshall and Sarah Holland’s Newly Released "The Passion Week Palm" is an Inspiring Journey Through Holy Week
“The Passion Week Palm” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marshall and Sarah Holland is a poignant children’s book that provides a thoughtful and reflective journey through the significant events of Holy Week, narrated from a unique perspective.
St. Petersburg, FL, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Passion Week Palm”: a helpful narrative for aiding young readers in understanding a key component of the Christian faith. “The Passion Week Palm” is the creation of published authors, Marshall and Sarah Holland, a husband-and-wife team who enjoy raising their three daughters in sunny Florida. Marshall is a helicopter pilot and Sarah owns a photography business.
Marshall and Sarah Holland share, “As the crowd with a peculiar man in their midst drew closer to the palm, a boy scrambled up into her branches. He cut the fronds and dropped them down to the onlookers below.
“The beautiful story of Passion Week is told from a surprising perspective.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marshall and Sarah Holland’s new book is accompanied by evocative artwork meticulously crafted by the skilled artist Amanda Spurlock, contributing visual depth to the narrative and enhancing the overall experience.
Consumers can purchase “The Passion Week Palm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Passion Week Palm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Marshall and Sarah Holland share, “As the crowd with a peculiar man in their midst drew closer to the palm, a boy scrambled up into her branches. He cut the fronds and dropped them down to the onlookers below.
“The beautiful story of Passion Week is told from a surprising perspective.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marshall and Sarah Holland’s new book is accompanied by evocative artwork meticulously crafted by the skilled artist Amanda Spurlock, contributing visual depth to the narrative and enhancing the overall experience.
Consumers can purchase “The Passion Week Palm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Passion Week Palm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories