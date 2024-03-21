"Shards of Fate" by Edward Loom, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Shards of Fate" by Edward Loom. This intriguing fantasy novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. Shards of Fate is the first volume of an epic fantasy trilogy that will delight hardcore fans of the genre!
A paladin of darkness, a knight of Death, and the very embodiment of the burdening title of Dark Prince, without being “allowed” to love, be granted a chance at a normal life, or even the right to find peace in death, Thaidren must understand and overcome the challenges brought by his unwanted legacy, uncovering the full extent of it in the process to assure his survival, along with the best possible outcome for the future of existence and its denizens. His tale begins and ends in darkness, but the pavement of his road will glow with cold light, and the helping hand of a guardian as ancient as the Shards of Fate themselves.
Edward Loom lives in Bucharest, Romania. As a fan of various types of stories, whether they came from books (Mortal Instruments, The Witcher, Warcraft book series… etc), comics (mainly a Marvel fan, but DC Universe comes as a close second), movies, TV shows, animes, and with a last but not least honorable mention going to the gaming industry as a whole, he took many elements from all these sources, filtered and altered them through his unique lens, and later on, created his own universe he calls "happy twisted place."
"Shards of Fate," by Edward Loom, 360 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-385-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook.
