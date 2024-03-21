Air-Weigh to Exhibit QuickWeigh® & Additional On-Board Scale Solutions at Mid-America Trucking Show 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky
Eugene, OR, March 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the Mid-America Trucking Show 2024, taking place March 21 - 23, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as "The Largest Trucking Show in North America" and held every year for over 50 years, the Mid-America Trucking Show features the latest technologies and equipment, products, and services for the heavy-duty trucking industry.
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Booth #12234, demonstrating the most economical addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions product line, QuickWeigh®. A scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh® is an app driven digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration. This ruggedized weighing solution by Air-Weigh is packed with value, easy to install, and aggressively priced. Users can download the QuickWeigh® app and view PSI and weight data on most smart devices.
Additionally, Air-Weigh proudly presents a working live demonstration of the newest upcoming product in on-board scale solutions, iWeigh®, at Booth #12234.
Joining LoadMaxx, BinMaxx, and QuickWeigh® in the Air-Weigh family of on-board truck and trailer scales, iWeigh® will utilize the first-of-its-kind iWeigh® app for all setup and configuration of the scale. Drivers can view the readings via an upcoming optional micro dash display, via the iWeigh® app itself on any smart device, or via telematics integration.
Weights measured via the iWeigh® scale are broadcast transmitted over the app itself or via integration with a telematics provider utilizing a J1939 connection.
Attendees to Mid-America who visit our team at Booth #12234 will be able to interact with a live demonstration of the new iWeigh® scale and app, QuickWeigh® scale, app, and retail box. Air-Weigh also has a live demonstration our LoadMaxx scale solution. For more information, please reach out to our team at 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Kimberly Nickelson
541-349-8590
www.air-weigh.com
