Author John Gainer’s New Book, "The Inheritance," Centers Around the Story of a Married Couple Who Inherit the Responsibility of Caring for the Bride’s Sister

Recent release “The Inheritance” from Page Publishing author John Gainer is a captivating novel set during the start of the Great Depression that follows a newly married couple who find themselves inheriting the bride’s sister and various properties in West Virginia. Despite this unusual inheritance, it soon becomes evident that they will need each other to survive the difficult times ahead.