Author John Gainer’s New Book, "The Inheritance," Centers Around the Story of a Married Couple Who Inherit the Responsibility of Caring for the Bride’s Sister
Recent release “The Inheritance” from Page Publishing author John Gainer is a captivating novel set during the start of the Great Depression that follows a newly married couple who find themselves inheriting the bride’s sister and various properties in West Virginia. Despite this unusual inheritance, it soon becomes evident that they will need each other to survive the difficult times ahead.
Charlottesville, VA, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Gainer, an active member of the University of Virginia faculty for forty years who is now professor emeritus of chemical engineering, has completed his new book, “The Inheritance”: a compelling historical fiction that centers around a married couple who receive an unexpected inheritance that leads to an unusual family dynamic they’ll need to rely on as they face an uncertain economic future with the Great Depression looming on the horizon.
Originally from West Virginia, author John Gainer moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1966. During his tenure at the University of Virginia, the author was named as the Alumni Distinguished Professor in 1981. From 2005 to 2020, Gainer was the chief scientific officer for a small pharmaceutical company. Currently, he and his wife live in Charlottesville, Virginia, and have two adult sons.
Gainer shares, “This is a fictionalized story concerning an inheritance that ultimately ends up with a newly married couple at the beginning of the Great Depression. The inheritance does not consist of money but, instead, of the bride’s sisters plus various properties in West Virginia. Despite the religious prejudice of the time, this new Protestant/Catholic group manages to form a real family while living in a quirky house through the bad financial times as well as through the future World War II.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Gainer’s enthralling tale will take readers on a heartfelt journey that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end. Character-driven and emotionally stirring, “The Inheritance” is a poignant drama that will challenge readers at every turn, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Inheritance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
