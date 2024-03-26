Author Corlett Trail’s New Book, "Trail Collections Part 2," is a Fun and Exciting Children’s Book That Contains Five Charming Tales for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Trail Collections Part 2” from Covenant Books author Corlett Trail is a collection of children’s stories that includes the follow-up to “American Dog and Caribbean Dog,” as well as other stories from the Trail Collections series. Other stories include “Fall Season,” “The Christmas Tree,” “Kittens’ First Christmas,” and “Christmas at the Barn.”
New York, NY, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Corlett Trail, who was born and raised in Jamaica, has completed her new book, “Trail Collections Part 2”: a collection of one-of-a-kind children’s stories.
Trail writes, “After Bulldog got the kingship, he was feeling so proud of himself now. He started to give the other dogs orders, telling them what to do, where to go, whom to talk to, whom to be friends with. He started to act so mean and proud. The kingship went to his head. He acted as if he was better than the other dogs of the community. American Dog was hurt so bad he was missing for a long while.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Corlett Trail’s new book offers imaginative, heartwarming stories that bring joy to young readers and listeners.
Readers can purchase “Trail Collections Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
