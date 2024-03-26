Author Corlett Trail’s New Book, "Trail Collections Part 2," is a Fun and Exciting Children’s Book That Contains Five Charming Tales for Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Trail Collections Part 2” from Covenant Books author Corlett Trail is a collection of children’s stories that includes the follow-up to “American Dog and Caribbean Dog,” as well as other stories from the Trail Collections series. Other stories include “Fall Season,” “The Christmas Tree,” “Kittens’ First Christmas,” and “Christmas at the Barn.”