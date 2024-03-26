Author Winston Langley’s New Book, "Moral Courage and Truthfulness: Kazi Nazrul Islam," Explores the Works of the Rebel Poet and His Views on Truth and Moral Courage

Recent release “Moral Courage and Truthfulness: Kazi Nazrul Islam” from Newman Springs Publishing by author Winston Langley is a fascinating study of the works of famed Bangladeshi poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, revealing the importance of truthfulness within society, and how the lack of moral courage has led to individuals abandoning truthfulness within their personal, social, and professional lives.