Author Dr. Divine Tarla’s New Book, “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless,” Explores How Africa Must Look Inward to Heal & Uplift Its People
Recent release “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Divine Tarla is an eye-opening look at how Africa’s economic troubles of the late 1980s lead to widespread financial and food insecurities, and how they must be remedied through the work of the African people, independent from the African government of international aid.
Bismarck, ND, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Divine Tarla, a native of Cameroon who was awarded the Fulbright scholarship in 2016 and has spent years researching and teaching agriculture and rural development, has completed his new book, “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless”: an insightful book on the true financial state of Africa and how it has affected the food security of Africans.
“This book provides a thorough discussion of the ideas of food security, food insecurity, and food sovereignty,” writes Larry Erickson, Kansas State University emeritus professor of chemical engineering. “It also covers the production limiting factors and the three pillars of food security in Africa: availability, access, stability, and utilization. Biofuel, water, and oil have a significant impact on food production costs. If these three resources are properly managed, the price of food might even go down. Another method of addressing food insecurity is to properly use genetic engineering in plant cultivation. Africa must look within itself and take specific steps to exploit its resources to combat poverty and food insecurity.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Divine Tarla’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences as the son of experienced farmers in Cameroon, and how their business prospered until economic troubles and food poverty struck all of Africa. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Dr. Tarla delves into what can possibly be done to help those struggling with food insecurity in Africa, and how the solutions must be enacted by the people of Africa themselves and not dependent on the assistance of a corrupt government.
