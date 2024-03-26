Author Dr. Divine Tarla’s New Book, “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless,” Explores How Africa Must Look Inward to Heal & Uplift Its People

Recent release “Poverty and Food Insecurity in Africa: The Voice of the Voiceless” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Divine Tarla is an eye-opening look at how Africa’s economic troubles of the late 1980s lead to widespread financial and food insecurities, and how they must be remedied through the work of the African people, independent from the African government of international aid.