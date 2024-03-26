Donald Kidrowski’s New Book, "The Universe in Pristine Condition," Explores the Author’s Reflections of the Past, and the Role He Has in Repairing the Universe
Mabelvale, AR, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donald Kidrowski, a veteran of the Marine Corps who grew up on his family farm in Minnesota, has completed his most recent book, “The Universe In Pristine Condition”: a gripping novel that describes events on Earth prior to the author’s life, what is to come during the end times, and signs of Jesus’s return that humankind has missed throughout the years.
After graduating from high school, author Donny Kidrowski worked various jobs around his hometown in Minnesota until he landed a job hauling hay. After three years, he joined the US Marine Corps, where he served for four years and ended his tour of duty. He then went back to Minnesota, where he ended up driving back over the road until 2009, when he became jobless again. After living in Baltimore, Maryland, Donny moved to Arkansas, where he began his writing journey.
Kidrowski writes, “The creator, an archangel, and a group of aliens that were put through torturous conditions to get to the point of sending a person to the Earth, in hopes of helping the human race and not only the human race but every being in the universe, a plan that came from eight thousand years in the future and not the past, a universal contract which has no end date, a person put into a made up body, the contract holding only one person accountable, immortality, Donny tells the story of what happened before he was ever thought of and how it came about that he is here and how events will play out in the future, and what is to come, and lastly the main objective he has looked for and will do. To put the universe back into pristine condition.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Kidrowski’s book is a thought-provoking and engaging ride that will take readers on a wild ride as they discover what the author has to say about the past, present, and future of where the universe is headed toward.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Universe In Pristine Condition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
