Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Letting Go of Us," Follows a Couple Who Must Discern if Their Relationship Can be Saved or if It is Better to Let Each Other Go
North Syracuse, NY, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Letting Go of Us”: gripping drama that centers around a seemingly perfect couple who are driven apart by a moment of betrayal and must deal with the consequences while navigating whether or not their relationship can be salvaged.
Ashley writes, “Allie and Everett have been inseparable since they met as teenagers. Flash forward, and they are twenty-six. Their life appears to be perfect the way it is despite Everett’s constant traveling for his job. When Allie’s friend mentions how boring Allie and Everett’s relationship is, Allie begins to believe it may not be so perfect after all. Everett has made her feel alone and isolated. As a result of this, Allie finds herself doing things she wouldn’t normally do, including making a mindless decision that ends in betrayal. Can Everett move past Allie’s mistake? Will Everett’s attempt to rekindle their passion for each other be enough for them to hold on? Or will letting go be the answer to what both Allie and Everett need to find their own individual happiness?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Allie and Everett’s journey to find themselves and discover if their happiness truly lies with the other. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Ashley weaves a fascinating look at what happens when people fall out of love and discover that perhaps their relationship isn’t everything that they believed it was.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Letting Go of Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
