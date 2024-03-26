Emile B LaCerte Jr.’s Newly Released “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Faith, and the Power of Imagination
“Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B LaCerte Jr. is a charming children’s book that follows the adventures of Dani and her friend Bunnycakes as they embark on a magical journey to catch an Easter Bunny and seek help for their ailing puppy, Kodi.
Haverhill, MA, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny”: a delightful children's book that combines the magic of Easter with themes of friendship and faith. “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” is the creation of published author, Emile B LaCerte Jr.
LaCerte shares, “Jason’s daughter, Dani, and her friend Bunnycakes, adopt a puppy, naming him Kodi. When Kodi gets sick, her Bible school teacher tells her, 'If you catch an Easter Bunny, he can help. The Easter Bunny is the saint for helping animals, forest friends, and pets.'
“Journey with Dani and Bunnycakes as they catch an Easter Bunny and travel to Moriah Hallow to meet Noam.
“With imagination, hope, and love become reality Noam.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B LaCerte Jr.’s new book skillfully blends humor, adventure, and faith into a narrative that captivates readers of all ages.
View a synopsis of “Catch an Easter bunny” on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/43e_To3Kwnw?si=GkWaVsLc9Wc8-v7D
Consumers can purchase “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
LaCerte shares, “Jason’s daughter, Dani, and her friend Bunnycakes, adopt a puppy, naming him Kodi. When Kodi gets sick, her Bible school teacher tells her, 'If you catch an Easter Bunny, he can help. The Easter Bunny is the saint for helping animals, forest friends, and pets.'
“Journey with Dani and Bunnycakes as they catch an Easter Bunny and travel to Moriah Hallow to meet Noam.
“With imagination, hope, and love become reality Noam.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B LaCerte Jr.’s new book skillfully blends humor, adventure, and faith into a narrative that captivates readers of all ages.
View a synopsis of “Catch an Easter bunny” on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/43e_To3Kwnw?si=GkWaVsLc9Wc8-v7D
Consumers can purchase “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories