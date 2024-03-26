Emile B LaCerte Jr.’s Newly Released “Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Faith, and the Power of Imagination

“Noam Catch an Easter Bunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emile B LaCerte Jr. is a charming children’s book that follows the adventures of Dani and her friend Bunnycakes as they embark on a magical journey to catch an Easter Bunny and seek help for their ailing puppy, Kodi.