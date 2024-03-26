Chuck Wilson’s Newly Released "Merle’s Sweatshirt" is a Message of Comfort and Understanding to Those Facing the Loss of a Loved One
“Merle’s Sweatshirt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Wilson is a helpful narrative for aiding young readers learn how to cope with losing someone they cherished and how having special memories or mementos can help in the healing journey.
New Hope, PA, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Merle’s Sweatshirt”: a compassionate narrative that examines a complex and challenging eventuality of life. “Merle’s Sweatshirt” is the creation of published author, Chuck Wilson, a dedicated husband, father of thirteen, and grandfather of eight.
Wilson shares, “This book is written for kids or kids at heart. We have all lost someone we love, and we all need a sweatshirt, something, or someone to help us remember as our hearts heal.
“My hope and prayer is that 'Merle’s Sweatshirt' would help you and your children on your journey to healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Wilson’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Julianna Wilson.
Consumers can purchase “Merle’s Sweatshirt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Merle’s Sweatshirt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
