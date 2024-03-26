Marty Ray Gordon’s Newly Released "Mandy Overcomes Fear" is a Charming True Story That Takes Readers Back to the Spring of 1970
“Mandy Overcomes Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marty Ray Gordon is a charming nonfiction children's book, vividly portraying the significance of reassurance and encouragement.
Shelbyville, TN, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mandy Overcomes Fear”: a nostalgic and uplifting reading experience. “Mandy Overcomes Fear” is the creation of published author, Marty Ray Gordon, a dedicated husband, father, and doting grandfather.
Gordon shares, “This is a real-life story of a young boy, Marty, growing up in Wartrace, Tennessee, with his grandfather, a dog named Queenie, and a pair of mules named Mandy and Little Joe. Follow along with Marty, Queenie, Grandaddy, Mandy, and Little Joe taking care of chores around the farm. Learn about how encouragement and reassurance help Marty and Mandy overcome fear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marty Ray Gordon’s new book empowers young readers to learn valuable lessons about facing fears with courage and discovering the strength that comes from the loving support of others, fostering a sense of resilience and confidence.
Consumers can purchase “Mandy Overcomes Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mandy Overcomes Fear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
