Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg Embarks on Journey to Achieve Heart Failure Certification from the American Heart Association
Gettysburg, PA, March 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg is proud to announce its commitment to enhancing patient care by undertaking the rigorous evaluation process to become a Heart Failure Certified Care Skilled Nursing Facility accredited by the American Heart Association (AHA).
This decision underscores Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg's dedication to providing the highest standard of care to its residents, particularly those affected by heart failure. By pursuing this certification, the facility aims to further its mission of delivering compassionate, comprehensive, and evidence-based healthcare.
Heart failure affects millions of people worldwide, and ensuring access to specialized care is paramount in managing this condition effectively. Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg recognizes the importance of meeting the strict criteria set forth by the American Heart Association to achieve such certification. By doing so, the facility aims to not only improve patient outcomes, but also to set a benchmark for excellence in heart failure care within Adams County.
The certification process involves thorough evaluation and validation of clinical practices, protocols, and outcomes related to heart failure management. Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg is committed to meeting and exceeding these standards, leveraging its experienced clinical staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to continuous quality improvement.
"We are excited to embark on this journey towards Heart Failure Certification with the American Heart Association," said Jennifer Watson, Chief Operations Officer – Clinical, at Transitions Healthcare, LLC. "This initiative reflects our dedication to providing exceptional care to our residents, particularly those battling heart failure, and we look forward to the positive impact this certification will have on our residents' lives."
Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg is confident that the community will earn its AHA Heart Failure Certification before the end of the year – solidifying its reputation as a leader in skilled nursing care and reaffirming its commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its residents.
For media and other inquiries (including interviews), please contact Kelley N. Reed, Director of Brand Marketing for Transitions Healthcare, LLC at 412-480-2378 or email KReed@TransitionsHealthcareLLC.com.
For media and other inquiries (including interviews), please contact Kelley N. Reed, Director of Brand Marketing for Transitions Healthcare, LLC at 412-480-2378 or email KReed@TransitionsHealthcareLLC.com.
