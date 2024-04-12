SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients

Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims.